We visit the school strongroom where Witbank child was locked overnight

“He tells us that the teacher called him and took him to the room after school had ended,” Mathebula said.

Earlier, TimesLIVE visited the school to see the strongroom where the child was locked inside.

The strongroom is not part of the classroom. Instead, it is in an office block of the school, a few metres away from where the teacher’s class is.

“He was found crouching in here next to the door,” education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane explained, opening the heavy steel door to room.

The small, narrow room resembles a small passage and measures approximately 1.5m by 2.5m.

The room has several shelves which are stacked with boxes, files and a large printer.

As the door is sealed shut, the constricted, cramped structure falls into pitch black darkness, even during the day.

This is because there is not even a single window to the room, meaning there is hardly any ventilation to it too.

There is a large LED tube light in the room, but it is non-functional.

It is impossible to open the door from the inside.

“We are all wondering how he coped in there but he has changed since that day. On the first day after the incident, he seemed okay because he was medicated but on the second day, he seemed more violent,” said Mathebula.

“He says he doesn’t want to go back to that school.”