Racing showpiece ready to roll

As an official host partner of the upcoming The Herald Continental Cycle Tour, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will be involved in several aspects of the popular cycling event.

The most critical of these will be ensuring the safety of riders, pedestrians and motorists on the various roads in Nelson Mandela Bay during the road races on February 23 and 24.

The municipality will deploy traffic officials to regulate rolling road-closure procedures during the races, and conduct general traffic management and control along the route.

In addition, the Metro Police will regularly patrol the Race Village at Pollok Beach, and the Metro’s Security Services will provide security services along the route and defined areas.

Nelson Mandela Bay Sport and Recreation director Charmaine Williams said these measures formed part of maintaining the city’s reputation of being a safe destination to host big sporting events.

“The cyclists need to know that they will be safe and that the control of motorists is taken care of through proper traffic management procedures.

“As a host city, together with the event organisers, we comply with the Safety at Sport and Recreation Events Act of 2010,” Williams said.