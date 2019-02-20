Thugs won’t stop me, says ambushed cyclist

CCTV footage shows attack in Colleen Glen



A Port Elizabeth businessman and cyclist is adamant he will not be bullied by criminals, after he was pushed off his bicycle and robbed in Colleen Glen. The daring attack happened at 6.30am on Tuesday on Kragga Kamma Road – near Cows Corner – between Amanzi Road and Louisa Road. The investigating officers said the alleged attacker – who is believed to have a pending drug-related case against him and was in a vehicle with two other people – was known to police.

