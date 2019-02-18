Cyclists rally in safety campaign

Hundreds of cyclists rallied in their neon-coloured “Stay Wider of the Rider” bibs on Saturday, raising awareness about road safety and other issues threatening the safety of cyclists in and around Nelson Mandela Bay. The rally was sparked by the September 4 2017 accident between cyclist Gerrit Radder, an NMU professor, and a transit vehicle moving along Walmer Boulevard, in which Radder was killed on impact.

