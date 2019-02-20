School books, sausages and tomatoes - here's what you are paying more for in 2019

South Africans feeling the pinch at the grocery store are not imagining price hikes.

"Bad news if you are a lover of cold drinks," Statistics South Africa said as it released the latest consumer inflation numbers. The average price for bottled fizzy drinks climbed by 14.7% year-on-year and for cans by 14.1%.

And parents are paying 7% more for school books, newspapers and stationery than they did a year ago, the data shows. However, discounts on stationery prices from December saw a monthly price decrease of 1.1%. Exercise books, including exam pads, saw a decline of 15.4%.

The effect of the drought is now visible too.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages' prices increased by 1.4% in January 2019 compared with December 2018, although the annual rate remained steady at 3%. Bread and cereal products climbed by 2.6% between December and January, the highest monthly increase since March 2016 when the impact of the drought was being felt.

For the braai masters out there the news was mixed, according to Stats SA. Year-on-year meat inflation dropped from 1.8% in December to 0.8% in January. However, meat prices went up by 1.2% month-on-month in January. There were month-on-month increases in sausages (1.9%), fresh chicken portions (1.4%) and beef steak (1.2%).

Vegetarians have had to pay more: Peppers, tomatoes, sweet potatoes and rooibos tea experienced the biggest annual price rises in January. The rise in rooibos tea prices was underpinned by a lack of supply as the industry continues to recover from a four-year drought, commented Stats SA.