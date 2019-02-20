Kaizer Chiefs can still win the league title‚ says midfielder George Maluleka
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka believes the Soweto giants can still challenge for the league title.
Chiefs‚ who started the season under the muddled stewardship of Giovanni Solinas‚ have looked better-structured since December coached by Ernst Middendorp.
They have nonetheless sagged to seventh place in the Absa Premiership with 28 points from 20 matches. With 10 games for Amakhosi left to play‚ they are nine points behind leaders Bidvest Wits.
Maluleka‚ though‚ said on Wednesday‚ as Chiefs prepare to face Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm)‚ that he believes Amakhosi can challenge for the league.
“Yes. Yes‚ I still think we can do it. It’s going to go down to the last day‚ I think‚ once again‚” the midfielder said.
“But we believe we are still there.”
Maluleka was asked what gives him hope that Chiefs can challenge.
“I think [it comes from] the whole team. I mean‚ then why are we playing‚ if you are going to believe we’re not going to [challenge]?
“We believe we still can‚ and anything is still possible. Everyone else is also dropping points. You know‚ there’s draws.
“So you know‚ we need to keep our eyes open as well. And hopefully it will soon turn our way.”
Chiefs have won three times in the league‚ drawn once and lost twice in six matches since Middendorp’s arrival on December 9.
Under Solinas they won four‚ drew five and lost four of 13 league matches.