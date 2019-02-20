Eland kill provides a fresh clue about escaped lion's whereabouts

A search party of 20 set off at first light on Wednesday looking for a lion with a full belly on the outskirts of the Karoo National Park.

Wednesday marked the fifth day since the lion escaped from the park outside Beaufort West in the Western Cape.

Karoo National Park manager Nico van der Walt said the search party, consisting of 14 rangers and about six volunteers from neighbouring farms, had breathed a sigh of relief late on Tuesday after coming across a female eland kill on a farm adjacent to the park.