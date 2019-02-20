Lock up this ruthless killer for a long time, Jason Rohde prosecutor tells judge

The state and Rohde's counsel engaged in a contest on Wednesday to convince Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe for and against a harsh sentence.

The father of three has been in custody since his bail was revoked in November following his conviction.

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk asked Salie-Hlophe to sentence Rohde to a minimum of 15 years for murder and to use her discretion in imposing sentence for defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

Van Niekerk asked that the second sentence should not run concurrently with that of murder sentence. He said the fact that Rohde staged the crime scene to create an impression that Susan committed suicide was aggravating.

"She was murdered in the sanctity of her bedroom by her husband. She was vulnerable there. They were in a position of trust," said Van Niekerk.

"He was the father of their children and again, despite what was said that weekend, he never said we are 'going to start divorce proceedings'.

"She was of a mind that his marriage could be saved. What is also more aggravating, and points to sentence of more than the minimum sentence of 15 years, is that he [staged the scene]."

Salie-Hlophe had asked the parties to prepare arguments to address whether or not she should impose a sentence higher than the prescribed minimum of 15 years for murder.