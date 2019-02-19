Stanford Road closed due to protest

A large part of Stanford Road is closed due to ongoing protests in the area.

Police are cautioning motorist to use alternative routes.

Authorities say the protests are believed to be linked to SMME-related payment issues.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the section of Stanford Road from Gail Road towards Cleary Park was closed.

“At this stage there are no reports of injuries or damages.”

Meanwhile, at about 5:15am an Algoa Bus was set alight in Chetty area.

“It is unclear at this stage if this is linked to the protests or an isolated incident,” she said.

No one was injured in the torching of the Algoa Bus.

Janse van Rensburg referred further questions relating the reason for the protest to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Police are on the scene.