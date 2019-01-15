‘Give us the money’
SMME forum leader accused of living large while business owners wait to be paid
Close to 100 business owners gathered in the morning in front of the city hall in the hope of getting Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani and economic development boss Anele Qaba to resolve the payment issues.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.