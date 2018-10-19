The forgotten people of the northern areas

The streets of Windvogel, Salt Lake and Helenvale are cobbled with broken promises, according to the residents of these “forgotten” suburbs in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas. Their pent-up frustrations boiled over on Thursday, when they took to the streets in a desperate bid to make their voices heard – burning tyres in Stanford Road and blockading thoroughfares.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.