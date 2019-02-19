Deadline to save Central looms

Push to secure Special Rates Area status gains momentum, but hundreds more signatures still needed

PREMIUM

Property owners not yet involved have just 10 days to rescue the property market in Port Elizabeth suburb Central before the window to establish a Special Rates Area (SRA) there is closed. By the end of last week, those behind efforts to establish an SRA, also known as a city improvement district, had secured the consent of 865 property owners but required 448 more to join for Central to be legally declared an SRA.

