Man rapes 99-year-old woman after accusing her of 'talking' about him

A 32-year-old man is expected to appear in the King William's Town Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly raping a 99-year-old woman.

The man, a relative, was hunted down by the community and handed over to the police after the incident on Friday in the Eastern Cape.

"The 99-year-old victim was alone at her homestead and asleep at Nkunzimbini locality when she heard someone pushing the door," said Captain Mali Govender.

"A relative came in. He asked her why she talked about him in the village. Before she replied he strangled her and proceeded to switch off the lights.

"A short while later he returned and raped her. When he finished his cruel deed, he fled the scene. The traumatised old victim then sought the assistance of neighbours and reported the incident."

Community members were mobilised by the local headman to search for the suspect. He was found on Saturday.