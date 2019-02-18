Bay man killed in another suspected hit-style murder

A 26-year-old was gunned down in his home in what is believed to be another hit-style murder in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The incident happened at about 6pm on Sunday in Cambridge Road Veeplaas, when three men - one of whom was armed- barged into the house and started shooting.

This brings the latest body count, involving hit-style murders, to 10 since late January.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Akhona Josah, 26, was in the house with his girlfriend when they heard a knock at the door.

“The woman opened the door and as she did so, the three men barged into the house demanding to talk to him (Josah).

“When they saw him, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and started shooting,” he said.

“During the shooting, the woman ran outside and hid away. The suspects then fled and when the woman returned he was found dead inside the house.”

Beetge said Josah had sustained several gunshot wounds to the upper body.

“Nothing was stolen in the incident.”

Asked about motive, Beetge said it was subject to investigation.

“It is clear that they wanted him and for now a link to SMME has been ruled out.”

Beetge said it was currently unknown whether Josah was a state-witness or a complainant in a pending criminal case.

The case has been taken over by Motherwell Serious and Violent Crime section.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Frank van der Berg on 082 394 5957.

The other nine murders are Vuyani Ndike, 40, Themba Makalima, 25, Sabelo Ngquphe, 30, Baba Ningi, 48, Nkululeko Gcakasi, 44, Pamela Ngamlana, 27, Marina Ntamo, 37, Ludwe Papu, 42, and James Pietersen, 42.

Beetge confirmed no arrests in any of the cases have been made.