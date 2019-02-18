News

Eskom anticipates no load-shedding - this week

By Nico Gous - 18 February 2019
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

After a week of rolling blackouts, Eskom said on Monday that it anticipated no load-shedding this week.

 "No load-shedding is anticipated for the whole week," the power utility's spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed.

Some suburbs in Johannesburg, however, experienced power cuts on Monday due to problems such as cable faults.

The Sunday Times reported that police and intelligence officers would be deployed to Eskom power stations to protect them from possible sabotage as government moved to implement a rescue plan to enable the power utility to keep the lights on.

The multi-pronged emergency plan included preventing any possible acts of sabotage to the electricity supply by those linked to state capture.

Following the failure of seven generating units which caused nationwide blackouts last week, suspicion mounted  the power crisis had been deliberately created to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to change Eskom's structure and business model and to root out corrupt networks.

A senior government source told the Sunday Times they had detected a well-infiltrated, well-organised and well-resourced fightback against the Ramaphosa administration "with antennae that reach all over".

Ramaphosa told the Sunday Times: "It could well be that there are remnants of state capture at Eskom. [But] we are more empowered to investigate and to follow up and ensure accountability".

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will announce the financial rescue plan for Eskom in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Public enterprises acting director-general Thuto Shomang told MPs that Eskom's R420bn debt burden represented 15% of the sovereign's debt and that if the power utility defaulted on its debt, it would threaten the economy.

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations

Most Read

X