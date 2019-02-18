Cards stack up against Kings

After the Munster clash Davids said: “There were a few things that were frustrating, but I would rather focus on where can improve. We undid a good performance in the first half by some bad discipline in the second half.

“That is something we will have to look at and improve on. When you struggle in the scrums you concede penalties and that influences your fluency when you lose territory. Also, the yellow cards did not help us.”

Referees and the Kings have not been seeing eye to eye, and this resulted in a plan of action being devised to get both parties on the same page.

Matters reached a head when the Kings had 22 penalties awarded against them against Ulster in Port Elizabeth at the start of the season.

“We always differ in terms of certain interpretations,” Davids said after the Ulster match.

“What we have done was to get in Mark Lawrence and Stuart Berry who work for SA Rugby and also with the PRO14 to look at our game and areas that we can improve in. So they were here in Port Elizabeth and we had an in-depth look at where we need to improve.

“We also wanted to get a background of the referees and their culture. Referees from different countries look differently at certain things.

“The Kings have to understand how referees react and what their focus areas are. So we have made a concerted effort to better understand them and for them to look at the way we do stuff so we can improve in areas where we concede so many penalties.

“This will all help our game going forward. We also have a local referee who comes in once a week to focus in on areas to see whether there is improvement.’’

Kings captain JC Astle also spoken about referees.“It has been tough with the referees and we have been the team that has been penalised the most. "So we are struggling a bit with the referees ,” Astle said.

“As captain I would like to have a good chat with the referee so we can have trust in each other. He can trust me with my team and vice verse and try and make the 50/50 calls go our way. To get that bond with the referee is quite important.”