Looters clean up after truck carrying washing powder overturns

Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minaar urged motorists to use alternative routes as the overturned truck was blocking all lanes on the N1 north at the Olifantsfontein offramp in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

“Traffic is being diverted at the New Road offramp. Motorists can use the R55 and Old Pretoria Road as alternative routes,” Minaar said.

Minaar also confirmed that people were looting the overturned truck but could not say whether any arrests had been made.