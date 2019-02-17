PROPERTY | Spotlight on Sardinia Bay

She says more homes have gone up in the area and within her estate since she first moved here.

“Perhaps it’s an indication of growth and the city expanding outwards or maybe just a migration to a quieter country setting. Around town I’ve picked up a noticeable interest in and newfound awareness of the area when people learn that I live here,” she says.

Veronique and her husband were closely involved in the building of their home and took their cue from the natural setting.

“We aimed to encourage a more active and outdoor lifestyle with all rooms leading onto the patio and pool areas, as well as the backyard which flows out onto the golf course. This design allows me to prepare meals in the late afternoon while the eland, springbok, impala and zebra graze along my lawn,” she chuckles.

“Living on the estate has also offered us a real sense of community living. We now know who our neighbours are and there are regular social gatherings where we get to interact with other homeowners. It’s lovely to hear children playing outside as the estate provides the freedom and safety for them to do so,” she says.

Apart from the estate, Sardinia Bay typically consists of smallholdings on which residents might keep horses and other animals, or grow their own produce.