Bhanga delivers alternative state of the province address

The DA has scored the Eastern Cape Health Department an abysmal two out of ten for its overall performance in the past year while the education department scored a three.

For human settlements, social development and economic development the DA in the Eastern Cape score the ruling party three out of ten while the provincial treasury received a score of four.

Their assessment for the provincial government was revealed by DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga at what the party dubbed the "alternative state of the province address" on Wednesday.

Bhanga delivered the address at the Athenaeum Little Theatre.

It comes as premier Phumulo Masualle is set to deliver the actual state of the province address in Bhisho on Friday.

It is Masualle's last address as his term comes to an end with the May 8 elections.

In what Bhanga termed “The Real State of the Province”, DA supporters filled up the Little Theatre where the party had decorated the stage with draping and fairy lights.

“The Eastern Cape is a broken province in need of urgent fixing; it needs a rescue plan,” Bhanga said.

Outlining the performance of each department, Bhanga highlighted the plight of drought-stricken areas in the province, mud schools and the rate of crime.

“Half of the province is on the brink of one of the worst droughts ever to hit us. For many towns and cities, the reality of Day Zero is fast approaching, if it has not already arrived.

Makhanda is days away from Day Zero while Graaff Reinet’s water is already undrinkable.

"Why has there been no action from the respective municipalities? Where is the ANC-led government? What are they doing to assist in this time of crisis?” Bhanga said?

Bhanga said the ANC had failed to eradicate both mud schools and pit latrines in the province.

Other departments were scored out of ten:

The Office of the Premier - three

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs - three

Public works - four

Rural Development and Agrarian Reform - four

Safety and liaison - five

Social development - three

sports recreation arts and culture - four and

transport - four.

Opposition parties will be afforded the opportunity to respond to Masualle’s speech next week in the legislature.