NMU post-grad art students’ show has serious themes

NMU Visual Arts post-graduate students Robyn Munnick, Nishil Vaghmaria and Nicole Jordan are exhibiting in The Candidates Show 2019 at the university’s art gallery in Bird Street until February 21.

Faculty of Arts executive dean Professor Rose Boswell opened the School of Music, Art and Design exhibition on Wednesday.

The three students are presenting:

The Expectation of Nothingness

“The Expectation of Nothingness” by Munnick, are paintings which focus on “nothingness” as a “product of expectation”.

“The research problem was influenced by the absence of my mother in our home after being diagnosed with an ovarian tumour [2013].

“The diagnosis which brought on a physical and emotional absence of the matriarch of my family; led to an emotional trauma that triggered a feeling of ‘nothingness’ within me.

“The overarching problem in the study is thus: how this ‘nothingness’ could be expressed in my art.”