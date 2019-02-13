'Sexy' teacher leaves social media after trending for her outfits

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who made headlines after pictures of herself in class went viral has left social media.

Pictures of Lulu Menziwa were distributed on social media, with many referring to her as the "sexy" teacher.

It all started when Twitter user Lufuno Mathoni posted pictures of her and tagged Gauteng's education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Since then all handles associated with Menziwa have been deactivated.

In a live video on Instagram last week, Menziwa responded to the pictures by saying she just wanted to teach.