Journalists mourn deaths of media heavyweights Boyle and Nhlapo
The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has sent condolences to the families of two journalists who left an "indelible mark" in the media industry.
Veteran journalist and editor Brendan Boyle succumbed to a battle with cancer on Monday.
"Boyle was a veteran journalist who worked on major South African newspapers and in international agencies … a doyen of the parliamentary gallery, having served there for many years as bureau chief for Reuters and the Sunday Times," Sanef said.
He also served as editor of the Daily Dispatch.
"He was highly regarded in media and political circles for his incisive grasp of policy issues, particularly economics," said Mondli Makhanya, former editor of the Sunday Times and now editor of City Press.
At the time of his passing Boyle was working as a policy researcher fighting for the rights of communities in SA's mining regions.
Sanef said it had also learnt with sadness of the tragic death of journalist Nonhlanhla Nhlapo from Power FM, who died in a car crash.
She was described by colleagues as a consummate professional, a desk producer and reporter with exceptional skill and passion. Prior to radio she had spent several years at television station eNCA.
"She had a passion for storytelling and wanted to grow into an all-round broadcaster. She took on challenges with aplomb and wasn’t shy to get out of her comfort zone by tackling more complex investigations," colleagues said.
"She was a happy and cheerful member of the team who was always willing to help others. She went above and beyond in her work – it was a vocation," said former Power FM news editor Dianne Hawker.
"Sanef sends condolences to both families. They will be sorely missed."