Woman shot dead in house robbery

A 36-year-old woman was shot dead in a house robbery on Friday night after the suspects made off with about R200.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the occupants of a house in Vergenoeg, Kwanomzamo, Humansdorp were sitting in the lounge when they heard a knock on the door at about 11pm.

“Upon opening the door, two armed males - both had firearms - entered the house and threatened the occupants. The suspects demanded cash and about R200 was handed over to the suspects,” Swart said.

“The suspects then allegedly went into the bedroom and fired several shots at someone who was sleeping. The suspects fatally wounded a 36-year-old female.”

Swart said the suspects fled the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin have been informed.

A case of house robbery and murder is being investigated.

In a separate incident earlier on Friday night, a Thornhill man was stabbed several times with a screwdriver during a robbery at home.

Swart said the incident happened at about 10pm when four unknown men entered the Weaverway house through an open door and threatened the couple with firearms and knives.

“The suspects tied the couple up and demanded cash. The complainant tried to overpower one of the suspects and he was stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver. The suspects also allegedly assaulted him in the process,” Swart said.

“The suspects took cellphones, tablets, laptops, jewellery and cash and fled from the scene. The complainant managed to alert their security company and the SAPS. The couple was taken for medical treatment.”

Thornhill police are investigating a case of house robbery.