News

Protest no laughing matter for Bay actors

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde - 11 February 2019

UKZN campuses have been shut down for more than a week, with students protesting over several grievances relating to registration and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations

Most Read

X