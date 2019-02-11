‘I was not looking to muzzle SABC’
Minister apologises after outcry for blocking camera
In footage aired by the public broadcaster, Ndabeni-Abrahams’s hand is seen in front of the camera, trying to block the shot.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.