Correctional services officials stabbed at St Albans Prison

Three correctional services officials were injured after being stabbed at St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth on Thursday morning.

The incident took place after inmates had completed their mandatory daily exercise programme at around 11.30am and while the officials were busy with the subsequent lock-up of the prisoners.

The number of inmates involved in the incident has not yet been disclosed.

The three officials received medical attention and, according to Correctional Services Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, are in a stable condition.

An investigation will be carried out into the incident.