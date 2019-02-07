Stuart Baxter stared down the barrel of a loaded gun on Wednesday and said he would quit his job as Bafana Bafana coach if the national team fails to qualify for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

A candid Baxter said contrary to popular opinion‚ it would not cost his SA Football Association (Safa) employers a lot of money to release him from a contract that runs until the end of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Baxter — who took over the job in May 2017 — and his charges face a considerable amount of pressure as they have to either beat or draw with Libya next month in a massive final Afcon qualifier if they are to secure a ticket to the continental showpiece in June.

‘‘If we do not qualify‚ certainly‚ certainly‚ I will tell the FA (Safa) that you had better make sure that you really want me to carry on because I will walk if you want‚” the Briton said.