Ex cop who hid gang-suspect lover returns to court for sentencing

Closing arguments in the case against disgraced former police detective Alicia Beeming who pleaded guilty to a charge of defeating the ends of justice after she shielded a known gangster who was being sought by the police are expected to get under way in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

Beeming pleaded guilty to the charge in 2017 after keeping mum about the whereabouts of a known gangster who the police were looking for while she was a member of the police’s gang unit at the time.

Testifying in aggravation of sentencing former gang unit boss Colonel Mike Grobler earlier this month told the court how the actions of Beeming, 34, had an enormously negative effect on the unit as well as its relationship with the community.

All the cases Beeming had been working on at the time had to be withdrawn and charges dropped against a number suspects.