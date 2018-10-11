Ex-detective to hear fate soon for hiding gang-suspect lover from cops
Beeming admitted to having had knowledge of Jordaan’s alleged crimes, as she was a specialised investigator in the gang task team.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.