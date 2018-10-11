News

Ex-detective to hear fate soon for hiding gang-suspect lover from cops

By Siyabonga Sesant - 11 October 2018

Beeming admitted to having had knowledge of Jordaan’s alleged crimes, as she was a specialised investigator in the gang task team.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...
Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations

Most Read

X