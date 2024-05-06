UPDATE | Two dead, scores injured after George building collapses

Tragedy struck in George on Monday as a multi-storey building, still under construction, collapsed, claiming at least two lives and sending scores of people to hospital.
The building, believed to have been a block of flats in the making, caved in at about 2pm in Victoria Street.
About 70 construction crew members were on site at the time.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said emergency personnel were still busy with a search-and-rescue operation on Monday night.
“An inquest docket was opened after the body of a man [was] retrieved from the debris,” he said.
Another person was declared dead at hospital, bringing the total fatalities to two.
“Twenty-two victims with multiple injuries were transported to nearby medical facilities for medical care.
“The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing.
“Multi-disciplinary search-and-rescue teams [are assisting].
“These teams will be co-ordinated by EMS specialists from a joint operational centre.”
The building is adjacent to the George local municipality’s main offices in York Street.
The municipality said on Monday afternoon that as many as 53 emergency personnel were on their way from the Cape Town and Worcester disaster services, as well as Colin Deiner from the Western Cape provincial disaster services.
“The collapse occurred just after 2pm today [Monday], with a construction crew of approximately 70 on site.
“Twenty-two patients have been retrieved and sent to hospitals throughout the province.
“Currently, the rescue operation remains under way with over 80 rescue personnel on site.”
It also said family and friends of the construction workers involved in the incident were given space to gather at the foyer of the main municipal building and were being assisted.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the provincial government had offered support to emergency personnel.
“At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives.
“This is our priority at this stage.”
Winde also urged the public to allow emergency services officials to carry out their duties and not to put their own lives at risk by travelling to the site.
George mayor Leon van Wyk said at the scene that several workers were stuck under the fallen building.
He said machines for digging were on their way from Mossel Bay and Cape Town to help with the rescue efforts.
