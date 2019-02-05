We are women, we are vulnerable: Wits student pleads for affordable res

"All I want is accommodation, nothing much but a roof over my head." These words were uttered by a Wits University final-year media studies and politics student participating in a protest on the Johannesburg campus.

Maggie Ramoloko, originally from Limpopo, said on Tuesday she had found out that she would no longer receive assistance from the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), for the year when she was meant to complete her degree.

"I don't have funding, NSFAS dropped me. I don't know what will happen to me this year because I can't travel to and from my Pretoria [extended family] home every day … By the time classes end, I will be tired, drained and might not even afford the taxi/bus fare," she told TimesLIVE.

Ramoloko accused the university of not caring about the wellbeing of its students.

"If the management cared, they would be here. All we are asking for is accommodation," she said.

Wits students embarked on a second day of protest action on Tuesday, demanding that classes be halted until registration, accommodation and hunger grievances were attended to.

Mmabatho Dooka, a first-year LLB student, also requires assistance after experiencing difficulty in accessing student aid.

"I do not have anywhere to stay," said Dooka, originally from Hammanskraal. "For a rural girl like me, coming here was a big deal – like a privilege that I worked hard for.

"I was hoping that I would study peacefully and make my mother proud."