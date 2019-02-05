Break the silence – police boss
Plea for information after nine Bay murders in seven days
Help us to help you – this is the heartfelt appeal from one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most senior police officers to the residents of crime-plagued areas. It comes in the wake of another bloody burst of violence in the metro, with the grim toll now standing at nine suspected hits in seven days. Motherwell Cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie has urged anyone with information that could assist the police in the aftermath of a weekend of more murders, that appear to be targeted hits, to come...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.