Break the silence – police boss

Plea for information after nine Bay murders in seven days

PREMIUM

Help us to help you – this is the heartfelt appeal from one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most senior police officers to the residents of crime-plagued areas. It comes in the wake of another bloody burst of violence in the metro, with the grim toll now standing at nine suspected hits in seven days. Motherwell Cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie has urged anyone with information that could assist the police in the aftermath of a weekend of more murders, that appear to be targeted hits, to come...

