Port Elizabeth police 'legend' retires after 41 years

One of Port Elizabeth’s police service legends has retired after 41 years on the job.

Colonel Christo Gerber’s final day was on Thursday.

Gerber, who has been stationed all over the city over the last four decades, joined the police in 1977 “to make a difference for communities, for victims and to protect the innocent from criminals”.

“During my career path, I have met and dealt with many interesting people and incidents. It really has been a great privilege and honour of my professional life to count myself among my family in blue,” he said.

“Whatever my future may bring, I will always be able to say that I was one of you, my SAPS family.”

Mount Road cluster deputy commander Brigadier Andrew Louw wished Gerber thanked Geber for his service.

“You are one of the legends in Port Elizabeth. Your career in the SAPS has been a success and you leave behind a legacy that many of us can aspire to,” Louw said.

“You are a man of your word who does what you say and your knowledge and experience will be sorely missed.”