Temple Israel presents a bingo night on Wednesday February 6 in the Leo Baeck Hall at 7a Upper Dickens Street in Port Elizabeth.

Food and drinks will be on sale from 6pm to 7pm and the bingo game will start at 7pm. The cost is R50 and tables may be pre-booked.

Inquiries: Call 041-373-6642 between 9am and 2pm or e-mail shalom@webafrica.org.za

