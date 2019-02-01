A forest-dwelling widow species of button spider has been discovered in KwaZuluNatal and has been named the Phinda button spider.

According to the Wild Tomorrow Fund (WTF) Entomology‚ the spider is one of the largest button spiders in the world and the largest in Africa.

The spiders have been found so far only in sand forests.

The first specimen was found in the Tembe Elephant Park and the spider was monitored for two years until it died‚ leaving egg sacs. What makes the spider unique is that it lays three‚ bright purple egg sacs.

No other button spider in the world has egg sacs that colour. The spider’s eggs are purple only when first produced‚ then turn into a greylike colour.