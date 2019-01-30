Two caught at O.R Tambo with R2 million worth of rhino horn

Two people were arrested at O.R Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening after police found R2 million worth of rhino horn hidden in their luggage.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspects, aged 36 and 40 years old, were arrested as part of an intelligence-driven operation overseeing the smuggling of horns out of South Africa.

“The suspects arrived at the airport with the intention of boarding a flight to Vietnam but they were intercepted by the SAPS team and their luggage was searched,” Mogale said.

10 pieces of rhino horn were found.

“This is one of many successes in the ongoing war against endangered species and wildlife crimes in the country.

"The arrest comes after intensive and thorough investigation by the members of the multi-disciplinary team at O. R. Tambo International Airport."

The suspects will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s court on charges of illegal possession of rhino horn by Thursday.