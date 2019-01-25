‘I had no choice but to shoot the two pitbulls’

“Severely traumatised” is how an elderly Sherwood woman described her feelings after she was left with no choice but to shoot dead two pitbulls. The pitbulls scaled Yvonne van der Watt’s 2m wall on Thursday morning in Bangor Street and proceeded to brutally attack the 72-year-old woman’s three-year-old mixedbreed dog, Bruno.

