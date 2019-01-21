Policeman shot in Central bakery robbery dies

“According to information, at about 8:45am [on Monday], members of the Flying Squad responded to a complaint of an armed robbery in progress at a bakery. As the police officers arrived, shots were fired. Police returned fire and as a result a police constable, 31 years old, was shot in the upper body,” he said.

“Four suspects who were in the shop were fatally wounded while it is alleged that a fifth suspect managed to escape.”

Kinana said three firearms were recovered at the scene and would be sent to the Ballistic Unit for testing and to establish if they have not been used in other similar crimes in the Province.

“The injured member was taken to hospital in a critical condition. We are appealing to anyone with information on the outstanding suspect to please come forward. Information may be provided to our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111or the nearest police station,” he said.

According to officers who were on the scene, the wounded officer stumbled out of the shop and was pulled to safety while several other officials stormed the building.

Other officials said that while no bakery staff were injured, they had been traumatised by the robbery and taken away for treatment.

“There is an office of on top of the bakery and the one woman inside tried to climb out of the window to escape the shoot-out. She injured her foot during her escape,” an official said.

By 2pm on Monday, police had cordoned off a large part of the intersection while forensic experts were still on the scene gathering evidence.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga hasordered the 72-hour activation plan be implemented in an attempt to catch the suspect who escaped.

The Activation Plan includes the mobilisation of critical resources such as Crime Intelligence, Forensic Experts, Detective Services and Tactical teams.

“An attack on the members of the police is condemned in the strongest terms and attacks on the police amount to an attack on the state, and for this reason we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.”