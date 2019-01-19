Two shot dead in gang-related incidents

Two men were shot dead in two gang-related incidents in Port Elizabeth about 12 hours apart.

In the first incident, four men were walking between Extension 27 and Kleinskool in the northern areas when they were approached by the suspect at about 9.30pm on Friday.

“As the males approached a small bridge, they heard noises and when they turned to run, the suspect emerged and fired shots at them,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“Eugene George, 31, sustained multiple gunshot wounds while the others escaped unscathed.

In the second incident, at about 9.30am on Saturday, Bramley Meyer, 19, was walking in Acalypha Street, Kleinskool with a friend when the suspect approached them and started shooting, killing Meyer.

The friend was shot in the buttocks and ankle while running away.

The provincial OCI is investigating a cases of murder and attempted murder.