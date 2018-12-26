Child's body found near Beachview drowning site

A body, believed to be that of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared in the sea at Beachview at the weekend, has been recovered.

Keith Vermaak and his father, Gert, 35, went missing after the canoe in which they had gone fishing capsized off Beachview at around 7pm on Saturday.

The two were staying at a nearby Beachview home.

Vermaak’s nephew Rhodlyn Rademeyer, 16, of Algoa Park, survived the ordeal and swam ashore at 8.15pm before running home to raise the alarm.

Their distraught family and dozens of emergency workers and community members combed kilometres of sea and beaches into the early hours of Sunday.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesman Craig Lambinon said the body was recovered on Monday, near where the two had gone missing.

An inquest docket has been opened.

The search for Gert continues.