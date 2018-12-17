Red flag raised over stolen pink buoys
Theft of lifesaving devices from beaches puts lives at risk, NSRI warns
You may think of it as just a silly prank, but the theft of rescue buoys from beaches could end up costing lives.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.