News

Red flag raised over stolen pink buoys

Theft of lifesaving devices from beaches puts lives at risk, NSRI warns

By Shaun Gillham - 17 December 2018

You may think of it as just a silly prank, but the theft of rescue buoys from beaches could end up costing lives.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X