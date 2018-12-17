Concern over drop in Nelson Mandela Bay holiday bookings
Season opens with bang, but fewer visitors expected in city
With the opening of the season starting with a bang of fireworks on Sunday in Nelson Mandela Bay, several accommodation establishments are experiencing a decline in bookings leading up to Christmas.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.