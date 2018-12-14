News

Happy Christmas in sight for SPCA

Municipality set to pay money owed to embattled animal welfare organisation

By Siyamtanda Capa - 14 December 2018

There is a glimmer of hope for the embattled Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) after the municipality finally signed off on a tender deviation to ensure that it will be paid.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X