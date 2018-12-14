New Oooth to promote album in EC, Garden Route

Renowned SA drummer and musician Jason Oosthuizen has swapped his drumsticks for an electric guitar as frontman for a new band called Oooth. Oosthuizen is a past member of celebrated bands Van Coke Cartel and Lost&Found. Oooth's debut album, Who Cares What You Think, was released in November and it will be promoted during a live tour of the Eastern Cape and Garden Route, starting in George on Monday and ending in Port Elizabeth on December 22.

