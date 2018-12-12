Police seek person of interest in ongoing murder probe

Port Elizabeth police are requesting information regarding the whereabouts of a person of interest in a murder investigation.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police wanted to question Andile Solo, 45, regarding the murder of Nomzamo Mpulu, 48, in July.

Mpulu died in hospital after being badly assaulted, allegedly at Solo’s home in Nqabara Street in Motherwell.

She was found by residents who heard the commotion.

“Since then we have been unable to talk to the tenant (Solo). Several attempts to phone and talk to him have failed,” he said.

“We are asking for anyone who knows where he might be to come forward.”

Beetge said police believed Solo was still in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Anyone with information can contact Motherwell detective investigating officer Sergeant Vuyile Mto on 041 405 6500 or crime stop on 08600 10111.