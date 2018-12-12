Bay swimmer claims gold

Port Elizabeth swimmer Paige Brombacher described hearing the national anthem as one of her proudest moments after she claimed a gold medal at the Region V Youth Games in Botswana on Monday.

Swimming in the 200m breaststroke, the 15-year-old Collegiate pupil stole the show as she claimed the win in a time of just over two minutes and 32 seconds, which was also a new Games record.

Paige, who was travelling earlier on Wednesday, said it was a great honour, not only to represent her country but to come away with the gold medal in one of her specialty events.

“My racing leading up to the 200m breaststroke was not as good as I was expecting. So to swim such a good 200 was really unexpected and made me feel good about my swimming.

“To win the gold was such an honour and it meant even more to me because I was representing my country. To stand on the podium and hear the national anthem was very special,” Paige said.

Brombacher said she tried to stay calm ahead of the race.

“I did not want to go into the race with too much confidence and so I was telling myself that anything could happen, she commented.

This was the second time Paige had worn the green and gold, having previously competed at the CANA Zone IV championships in Zimbabwe last year.