Driver and passenger burnt as MyCiti bus is petrol bombed in Cape Town
The driver of a MyCiti bus was seriously injured when his vehicle was petrol bombed in Woodstock‚ Cape Town‚ said the city's fire and rescue service on Tuesday.
Spokesman Theo Layne said two fire engines and one rescue vehicle were dispatched to the burning bus just before 10pm on Monday.
"The driver sustained serious injuries‚" said Layne.
A passenger in the bus was also burnt. Both patients were treated at the scene.
At about 21h56 this evening City’s Fire & Rescue services were at the scene in Roodebloom Rd Woodstock where a Myciti bus was allegedly petrol bombed. The driver of the bus has sustained serious injuries and one passenger is non-critical. @CityofCT @MyCiTiBus— Voice of the Cape (@VOCfm) December 10, 2018
Video: Aarif Khan pic.twitter.com/l0bsxfsK4O
Several MyCiti buses have been gutted around the city in the past few weeks.
This comes amid the company's decision to axe more than 80 of its drivers following a six-week unprotected strike.
The drivers had been demanding that they be in-sourced by the city. Currently‚ the city uses contractors to employ drivers to operate its fleet of buses.
Another MyCiti bus driver was forced to flee for his life in November after three "passengers" boarded‚ threw petrol inside the bus and set the vehicle alight.
TimesLIVE reported that the bus was en route from Cape Town to Omuramba station in Milnerton.
At the time‚ the city’s law enforcement director Robbie Roberts said: "The bus caught fire and the suspects ran away. The driver also jumped out of the bus."
One of the fleeing suspects was identified by the community and security‚ and was promptly arrested.