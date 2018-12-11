The African National Congress (ANC) on Monday confirmed that an "internal grievance" has been lodged against spokesman Pule Mabe.

Although the statement didn’t specify the nature of the complaint‚ media reports earlier in the day suggested that Mabe had been accused of sexual harassment. The ANC said it had noted the media reports.

Eyewitness News reported that a 26-year-old woman had complained that during a stay in a chalet in Limpopo‚ Mabe had come into her room in the middle of the night‚ lain next to her in the bed‚ moved closer to her and put his arms around her.

"She says these were clear attempts by Mabe to have sex with her in exchange for giving her a job. When she declined‚ the emotional abuse began‚ and her salary was cut to R15‚000‚" EWN said‚ citing the woman’s complaint.

The woman reportedly complained to the ANC’s deputy secretary general‚ Jessie Duarte.

In a statement on Monday‚ the ANC’s head of presidency‚ Zizi Kodwa‚ said‚ "The ANC confirms that a complaint has been lodged at its headquarters last week. We have since established a grievance panel‚ as per our personnel manual‚ to ensure a fair process. The panel will hear the case later this week."

He added that the party would not comment further until the matter had been concluded.

Mabe did not answer calls on Monday afternoon.