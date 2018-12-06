WATCH | Narrow escape from ambush by panga-wielding thugs
A group of friends nearly became the victims of panga-wielding men who charged at their Toyota Land Cruiser near Mai Mahiu in Kenya's Rift Valley.
The group made a narrow escape thanks to the driver's quick thinking.
The incident happened on November 30 2018.
