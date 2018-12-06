The overzealous mask celebration by Proteas limited overs spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The left-arm wrist spinner grabbed the headlines last week during the Mzansi Super League (MSL) when his team the Paarl Rocks beat Durban Heat by nine wickets by covering half of his face with a mask showing a wild smile.

“I got told before the game (against the Tshwane Spartans on Wednesday) that my mask celebration has been banned.

“It definitely could have come out against the Spartans but unfortunately it has been banned‚ but it is what it is‚” he said after they lost to the Pretoria side by four wickets.

In the match against the Durban Heat last weekend‚ Shamsi claimed two wickets and celebrated with the mask.

His celebrations for his three scalps against the Spartans were not as elaborate as he did not want to break the rules.

“We are playing T20 cricket‚ fans come out here to spend their hard-earned money cash to watch us play.

“I am just trying to have fun to give something extra to the people who come to the stadium to watch and support us‚” he said after the loss to the Spartans.

“We all started playing the game because we enjoy and love it.

“Obviously when you grow up and play professionally there is pressure because each and every performance is scrutinised.

“I don’t want to lose that fun factor because that is why I started playing‚” he said‚ adding that his repertoire of wild celebrations help him to relax during matches.

“These celebrations help me to keep calm.

“A lot of people get nervous and things like that.

“This is my way of enjoying the game because it is going to come to an end one day.”

Cricket fans around the world are familiar with his bus driver‚ walking stick‚ the Mortal Kombat and shoe-telephone celebrations.

He once raffled the feathers of former Australian captain David Warner who accused him of being too fancy.

